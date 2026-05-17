LAUREL — Miguel Hernandez spent four years serving customers from a food truck before opening the doors to La Taqueria's first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Laurel on Saturday.

Watch to learn about a local chef's journey from a food truck to a storefront:

From food truck to storefront: La Taqueria opens permanent home in Laurel

The veteran-owned business, known for its Baja-style Mexican street food, now operates out of a full-service space with seating for 45 people, a full kitchen, storage, and catering capabilities, located at 401 E Main St.

It's a far cry from the food truck where it all began.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Miguel and his daughter, Quinnley, greet customers.

"When I think about it, coming from when I was a kid in (Tijuana), and then this now, that's crazy," Hernandez said. "I never thought I would have a place. I honestly didn't even think I would have a food truck."

The grand opening drew a steady line of customers eager to be among the first to support the veteran-owned business and try the expanded menu.

“We love Mexican, and we’re always looking to find something new and exciting,” said Amy Grandpre, who visited the restaurant opening with Gloria Korth. “Here’s our chance.”

"Laurel just needed another eatery,” added Korth.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Issac Nieto, a former employee of Hernandez whose mother currently works there, said he was looking forward to seeing what the new space would offer.

"Knew that they'd have some items that they don't usually have in the food truck, so we were looking forward to that and just seeing how the shop was going to look when it's open," Nieto said.

Hernandez plans to keep the counter-service style restaurant open on Thursday through Saturday, with hours varying, while Hernandez continues to run the food truck for festivals, breweries, and catering events. He also hopes to add breakfast options and a "Torta Tuesdays" offering as the menu expands.

The larger kitchen gives him room to grow what he can offer customers, while still serving favorites like carne asada tacos and elote.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“You can fit about 30 food trucks in here, if not more, actually,” Hernandez said with a laugh. “A lot of elbow room, which is nice.”

The jump from food truck to restaurant was years in the making, but it was a fifth-place finish at last year's World Food Championships in Indianapolis with a traditional torta recipe that gave Hernandez the confidence to make the move.

"Going to the world championship in Indianapolis kind of reinforced the fact that, like, hey, maybe it's not that bad. Maybe I can do this," he said. "If they think that what we offered was good, good enough to be in the top five from 21, 22 teams, I was like, 'Well, maybe we should offer this to our town, to our city.'"

Read more about Miguel's story here: Laurel food truck chef takes street food roots to national stage at World Food Championships

The award-winning torta reflected the same traditional recipes and cooking methods Hernandez learned growing up. He said much of his experience came from the women in his family.

"All the skills and knowledge and experience that I have in the kitchen, of course, Mexican families, it's from home, from your mom, from your aunt, from your grandma," Hernandez said. "That's where I learned from them, just generations of spices and methods and tricks."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Miguel with his mother

For opening day, Hernandez flew his mother to Montana to help cook and celebrate the milestone with the family.

“This is the one that gave me all the recipes, all the knowledge, and all the ganas,” Hernandez said, gesturing toward his mother.

He is now passing those same traditions to his own children, as his two eldest daughters, Elizabeth and Grace, work with him.

"It's a good feeling to be able to teach now my daughters some of this stuff and watch them just go," Hernandez said.

Many of his family members were present for the opening, including his niece, Eden Hernandez, and his youngest daughter, Quinnley.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"It's been really exciting. I was super happy for him, and he's doing super well," Eden said. "He's a very hard worker, and people from all over come to see him, and I think it's worth it."

"He's the best," Quinnley said. "It's really cool."

Hernandez said preserving culture and tradition remains central to La Taqueria’s identity.

"It's a huge asset to the city to get more diversified foods," he said. "The thing about Mexican restaurants is each region has its own seasonings. So, mine is more Baja."

He hopes the restaurant adds to Laurel’s growing variety of food options while introducing customers to the history behind the dishes.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hernandez said proceeds from the kids' meal options go directly towards the Laurel School Lunch Fund, a cause he has helped contribute to for years.

"I don't like saying we're authentic. I like saying we're traditional," Hernandez said. "I'm big on the cultural aspect of the food, the history, and how it started."

Longtime supporters Duane Walker and his wife, Lynn Walker, were the first to show up to celebrate the opening.

"We like Mike's food and a good veteran, and so we support him as much as we can," Duane Walker said.

"Just thrilled that he's got the restaurant now. He's a stand-up guy, so we just want to support him all we can," Lynn Walker added.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hernandez does a sign of the cross before opening the doors for the first time.

Even with the new restaurant, Hernandez said the food truck that started it all is not going anywhere. As for the road ahead, he says he is ready to build something lasting for his family and community.

"I'm ready," said Hernandez. "I'm glad that we're doing this, ready or not, and we'll just go with it."