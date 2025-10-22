Laurel chef finishes in top five at World Food Championships

BILLINGS — Miguel Hernandez, owner of the Laurel-based food truck La Taqueria, placed fifth in the sandwich category at the 2025 World Food Championships, held this past weekend in Indiana.

Hernandez, who competed against 22 U.S. and international teams in the category, advanced to the finals after finishing in fifth in the first round. Facing off against eight teams in Sunday’s final, he secured a fifth-place finish overall.

He traveled to the event with his daughter, Elizabeth, and prepared a traditional Mexican street food sandwich, a milanesa torta.

Hernandez told MTN the chance to compete against the best chefs in the world was an awesome experience, and he hopes he made Montana proud.