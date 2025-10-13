Laurel food truck chef takes street food roots to national stage at World Food Championships

BILLINGS — A Laurel-based food truck chef will be heading to one of the world’s most competitive culinary stages to represent Montana and his culture.

Miguel Hernandez, owner of La Taqueria, will compete this week, Oct. 16-19, at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, where dozens of top chefs from around the world will compete for a $150,000 prize.



Hernandez, a Marine Corps veteran who moved to Billings from Southern California more than two decades ago, has spent the last three years running his Tijuana-style food truck across Billings and Laurel. Along the way, he's built a loyal following and customer base.

It all started from a dream to bring more authentic Mexican street food options to the Magic City after noticing a gap. A job at the Stillwater Mine put that plan on hold, but three years ago, he finally took the leap.

“You don't have to go and travel to Mexico. I want to bring Mexico to Montana," said Hernandez. "So that's what I did.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Miguel Hernandez, owner of Laurel food truck La Taqueria, will compete in the sandwich category at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hernandez views food as a bridge to culture and conversation, and he lives by this philosophy with every customer he serves.

“Everybody has got to eat, so why not share the culture of your food with everybody else?” said Hernandez. "You could have two people with different opinions, but when you bring them to the table, you know, it's more than just a phrase ... They're sharing a meal, and they're talking, and communication is open. I mean, nothing but positive can come from that.”

Hernandez's journey to the World Food Championships began with entering in multiple local food competitions. Earlier this year, he took first place in both the Judge's and People's Choice awards at the Tacos and Tequila Magic City’s Best competition. In June, he competed in the Magic City's Best of the Best, and the top prize included a special “Golden Ticket” to the national contest. Hernandez placed second overall.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hernandez primarily serves carne asada and al pastor, and he seasonally offers a birria menu.

Chef Steven Hindman, owner of Stacked and a past WFC competitor, won the event, but when he was not able to attend this year’s competition, he passed the opportunity to Hernandez.

“It's one of those things where you feel like your stomach dropped, like ‘Are you serious?'" said Hernandez. “I mean, I'm just a guy with a food truck that, you know, I just have recipes from mom and from what I can remember growing up ... We just said, 'You know what, why not? You only live once, you have one chance to do this, take it, go with it, and have fun with it.'”

Hernandez will be competing in the sandwich category and picked a recipe close to his heart: a milanesa torta, which is a Mexican sandwich with a crispy, breaded beef cutlet, topped with fresh avocado, pickled onions, and aioli.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Hernandez cuts into his milanesa torta, the dish he will be serving at the competition.

“Pretty much a Mexican version of the chicken-fried steak,” said Hernandez. “We've had it when we were kids. When we went to school, we would pack our own lunch. Sometimes this is what we would get."

To add to the authentic flavor, Hernandez is even having bollilos, traditional torta bread rolls, shipped to him overnight from his family in Tijuana.

"There's a huge difference on the bread when it comes from out there to out here."

Hernandez will not be going alone. He runs the food truck alongside his two eldest daughters, Elizabeth and Grace. Elizabeth will also be making the 1,400-mile drive with him to Indiana.

"I'm even happier that my daughters started helping out, and they saw the potential," said Hernandez. "They're right there with me now.”

Montana is no stranger to the World Food Championships. Hindman previously finished in the top 10 in 2018. Chef Kenny Rakstad of Copper Onion Bistro will return this year to compete in the burger category, and in 2016, The Burger Dive’s Brad Halsten won first place in that same category.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Miguel Hernandez cooks inside his food truck, La Taqueria.

Hernandez hopes to carry that tradition forward, but more importantly, he wants to represent his town and heritage with pride. While the stakes are high, he said he has already felt the strong support from home, both from his family and his strong customer base.

“I think I'm more nervous about that, representing this area out here and wanting to make them proud," said Hernandez. “That's why I don't want to take it lightly. I want to make sure that we go and do our best that we can.”

No matter the outcome, Hernandez said the most valuable reward will be the journey and continuing to share his culture with others.

“If we win, I am going to throw a party," he said with a laugh. “If we don't, we're definitely going to take away the experience. We're going to take away the knowledge ... I mean, it's going to be a win-win.”