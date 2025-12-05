Friday Headlines: Ski season, Laurel hospital, Ice rink

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, Dec. 5

Red Lodge Mountain reopens with fresh snow and new safety upgrades

RED LODGE - Ski enthusiasts can finally hit the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain, which reopens Friday at 9 a.m. after delaying the ski season.

The mountain received several more inches of fresh snow this week, creating improved conditions for winter sports.

The reopening comes with notable improvements, including new safety upgrades and an overflow parking lot with shuttle service to help manage visitor traffic.

Laurel officials react to city's selection for new state mental hospital

LAUREL - City leaders in Laurel say they were surprised to learn their community will become home to a new $26 million state forensic mental health facility.

Officials didn't learn about the decision until after it went public, and Laurel never submitted a proposal for the facility.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said the location seems optimal for serving eastern Montana's needs.

Laurel City Council members are now waiting for more details about where exactly the facility will be built within the community.

Red Lodge ice rink proposal at Lion's Park divides community

RED LODGE - A plan to upgrade Red Lodge's ice rink is creating division among residents over the future of Lions Park.

The proposal would install a 200-by-85-foot concrete slab with an embedded cooling system at the park location.

Supporters argue that the concrete pad would provide more year-round recreation options for the community.

Opponents voiced concerns at a community meeting about losing green space and parking areas.

Red Lodge Ice officials emphasized the proposal remains in the feedback stage and the final design isn't set in stone.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy and windy weekend

