Red Lodge ice rink proposal at Lion's Park divides community

RED LODGE — A proposed ice rink upgrade in Red Lodge's Lion's Park has sparked heated debate among residents, with community members split over plans to install a 200-by-85-foot concrete slab with an embedded cooling system.

Red Lodge was one of seven communities to receive a $2.75 million Cohort 2 Pilot Community Grant over five years, which is funded through state lodging tax dollars.

The proposal would replace a portion of the park's grass area with concrete that could serve as an ice rink in the winter and a multi-use space for summer activities, such as farmers markets.

At a community meeting Wednesday, residents voiced strong opinions.

Cheri Russel, a Red Lodge resident, supports the concrete installation. She said her family frequently uses the current ice rink and believes the upgrade would provide more recreational opportunities.

"There's grass everywhere. When they have a big open thing of concrete, they got their bikes together, scooters out there playing. So I'm excited," Russel said in an interview with MTN News Thursday.

The embedded cooling system would also extend the skating season, addressing current limitations with the outdoor rink.

"There's a lot of days in the winter that can't be used if it's sunny out, even when it's cold. The ice isn't usable. So that will keep the ice usable the whole winter," Russel said.

Opposition to the plan was vocal at the meeting. Attendee Mary Decker said concerns center around losing green space and creating parking issues.

"Not a single person who stood up was for this. They're saying we support Red Lodge ice. We would love it, but not here," Decker told MTN News.

Decker emphasized that residents aren't opposed to improving ice rink facilities, but question the location.

"The overall concern is like the loss of green space, the lack of parking, the threat of having that little triangle park paved over," Decker said.

She argued that paving the area would eliminate one of the park's most valued features.

"You see people walking around with dogs. There's people laying in the grass. You can sit with chairs with your feet in the grass and paving this would completely take it away," Decker said.

Red Lodge Ice President Andy Simpson said the project remains in the proposal and feedback stage, with drawings not finalized.

Opponents suggest exploring alternative locations that could add recreational space rather than converting existing green areas.

"A lot of us feel this is an opportunity to add another multi-use space instead of taking the one that is so great that we already have and transforming it," Decker said.

