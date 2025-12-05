Red Lodge Mountain reopens with fresh snow and new safety upgrades

RED LODGE - Ski enthusiasts can finally hit the slopes at Red Lodge Mountain, which reopens Friday at 9 a.m. after delaying the ski season.

The mountain received several more inches of fresh snow this week, creating improved conditions for winter sports.

The reopening comes with notable improvements, including new safety upgrades and an overflow parking lot with shuttle service to help manage visitor traffic.

The general manager said conditions are much better than a week ago, signaling promising prospects for the ski season ahead.

