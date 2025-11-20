Red Lodge Mountain delays opening day until Dec. 5

Red Lodge Mountain officials say they are delaying the first day of the ski season until Friday, Dec. 5.

Unseasonably warm temperatures and no natural snowfall were the primary causes, resort officials said on social media.

The resort will be reaching out pre-committed guests.

Red Lodge Mountain typically opens the day after Thanksgiving.

Not unlike other resorts, we too are facing warmer than average weather conditions. With our priority to deliver a quality product for our guests and employees, we believe rescheduling our opening day is the right decision. We remain committed to creating the best possible experience on the mountain, and we appreciate your understanding and support as our teams work to provide the exceptional skiing and riding experience you expect.

Our team will be proactively reaching out to our pre-committed guests, and we look forward to kicking off another great season with you in a couple of weeks. Thank you for your patience, and please stay tuned for the updates.

