Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy And Seasonable On Friday With Late PM Snow

BILLINGS — Thursday brought limited amounts of snow to Montana and Wyoming despite copious amounts of clouds. We also had a lot of strong, gusty wind west of Billings in our normally windy areas. Light snow showers will pop up late tonight and early tomorrow, but much more active weather is coming.

Many waves of energy / troughs of low pressure will be rapidly moving over the northern Rockies through the weekend and much of next week. For our area, we'll have a chance for snow showers late Friday and another chance for snow and rain mixes on Saturday as the first two waves quickly move over the region.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for our area mountains from late Thursday through Saturday. The Beartooth, Absaroka and Crazy Mountain ranges will have the potential for 1 to 2 feet of snow through Saturday afternoon, while the Bighorn Mountains will get a little less.

Lower elevations will have a chance for snow showers late Friday and snow / rain mixes on Saturday, but amounts will be much lower, and temperatures will be at or above average for early December. Much stronger wind with more chances for rain and snow are coming next week, with Tuesday likely being the windiest day.