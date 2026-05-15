Friday Headlines: Greycliff fire, China talks, Dust storms

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 15

Fire reported at Greycliff along Interstate 90

Fire reported at Greycliff along Interstate 90

A fast-moving wildfire burned dangerously close to Interstate 90 near Greycliff, growing from nothing to a towering inferno in minutes.

The so-called "Grey Fire" prompted crews from across the region to rush to the scene as dramatic video from travelers showed thick smoke billowing over the highway.

The fire threatened Greycliff Mill, forcing staff to prepare for a possible closure as first responders worked overnight to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Trump and Xi find common ground, but Taiwan and Iran still threaten clashes

Trump and Xi find common ground, but Taiwan and Iran still threaten clashes

President Trump wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping offered to help end the Iran war and promised to buy more American farm products and oil.

Xi also issued a sharp warning about Taiwan, saying there could be "clashes and conflicts" if the self-governing island isn't "handled properly."

Trump said he has invited Xi to Washington for a September state visit.

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Powerful winds sweep Montana, causing dust storms, downed trees and power outages

Powerful winds sweep Montana, causing dust storms, downed trees and outages

Dust storms reminiscent of the 1930s Dust Bowl slammed northeastern Montana this week, reducing visibility to just 5 feet and forcing highway closures across parts of the state.

In some areas, drivers were completely engulfed by dust clouds within minutes.

While winds were less severe in Billings, residents still dealt with damage and outages.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Friday will be windy too, but not as windy as Thursday