Powerful winds sweep Montana, causing dust storms, downed trees and power outages

Strong winds swept across Montana, bringing dangerous dust storms to the northeastern part of the state, closing highways and causing property damage and power outages.

In northeastern Montana, dust blanketed the region near the Fresno Reservoir, reducing visibility to less than five feet and forcing highway closures.

Watch wind story here:

Powerful winds sweep Montana, causing dust storms, downed trees and outages

Drivers were caught in the storms, and the conditions drew comparisons to historic Dust Bowl imagery.

Cody Cosmono, a photographer from Culbertson, watched the storm move in throughout the day.

"Little bit of dust particles through the sky, and it was kind of pretty, like a pretty scene coming in, and then like about 10 minutes later, 15 minutes later — completely engulfed," Cosmono said.

The wind caused property damage across the region. In Havre, backyards were damaged. In Wolf Point, trees were downed. Visibility was poor in Frazer and Poplar.

In Billings, winds were strong but less severe.

"It's been pretty windy. A lot of our plants and stuff outside in the back blew over, so we're gonna have to, like, replant those," said Isaiah Foster.

Power outages affected hundreds of NorthWestern Energy customers near the intersection of Princeton Street and Michigan Avenue.

Some residents reported not seeing repair crews, while others spotted trucks heading up Michigan toward Rimrock Road.

Foster summed up the frustration.

"Can't really do much. Can't even charge my phone," said Foster.

NorthWestern Energy said it prepared for the wind by ensuring crews were ready and equipment was in place.

The utility also reminded the public to stay away from downed power lines.

"And if you see a downed or damaged power line, stay away, keep others away, and report that right away," said Jo Dee Black, Northwestern Energy public relations specialist.

At Rocky Mountain College in Billings, the wind did not stop the Special Olympics from taking place.

Organizers dealt with score sheets blowing across the field throughout the event.

"We've had score sheets take flight going straight to the fence across the field," said Sue Hill, who works with Special Olympics. "So we've had many people just have to run across the field as fast as they can and get those sheets so we can get our athletes scored and get their medals."

For at least one athlete, the wind was not a problem.

"It didn't affect me at all," said Jenny Hill, Sue's daughter and Special Olympics athlete, competing in Bocce Ball. "It helped me keep the balls all straight together, and I came out second."

Bearable for the athletes, but completely unbearable along parts of the Hi-Line, as residents are just hoping it will die down.

"The sun comes out, it peeks around the clouds, and it gets brighter and you can see a little bit more," said Cosmono. "But for most of the day, the visibility has been very low."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.