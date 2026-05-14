Q2 Billings Area Weather: Friday will be windy too, but not as windy as Thursday

BILLINGS — A vigorous storm over Saskatchewan delivered more damaging wind to parts of Montana and Wyoming on Thursday, especially near the Hi-Line where blowing dust forced the closure of many roads. The wind will thankfully weaken a bit tonight, but it will still be breezy to windy for most areas. Lows will range from the mid 30s to the upper 40s Friday morning.

Friday we can expect a warm and windy mix of sun and clouds, with isolated showers mainly over the higher terrain. Highs will remain 5-10 degrees above average. Another trough of low pressure will approach on Saturday, bringing more gusty wind, a bit cooler air and a few rain and snow showers to the valleys and mountains late Saturday. Bigger changes are ahead!

The trough will dig over the northern and central Rockies Sunday through next Tuesday. Temperatures will rapidly fall again, with highs in the 40s and 50s Sunday and Monday. We'll have a much better chance for rain and mountain snow, and some lower elevation snow will be possible during that period. After a brief break Wednesday, more rain may fall Thursday, too.