Friday Headlines: Gas prices, Trump fund, Aging bridges

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Friday, May 22

Are high gas prices changing Montana travelers' Memorial Day plans?

Are high gas prices changing Montana travelers' Memorial Day plans?

Gas prices are putting the brakes on Memorial Day travel plans across Montana.

Billings drivers are paying $4.61 per gallon — 5 cents above the national average — leading many to rethink their holiday road trips.

Despite the sticker shock at the pump, AAA still expects more than 39 million Americans to hit the road this weekend. Travelers are opting for shorter trips closer to home.

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Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund' draws bipartisan criticism

Trump's 'anti-weaponization fund' draws bipartisan criticism

President Trump's controversial "anti-weaponization fund" is facing backlash on Capitol Hill as the Senate pauses for Memorial Day weekend.

The nearly $2 billion Justice Department settlement — meant to compensate people who claim political persecution — has sparked bipartisan criticism. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is among the critics.

The settlement stalled Trump's $70 billion border security bill, pushing the vote past his self-imposed June 1 deadline.

Montana transportation leaders address aging infrastructure at Billings summit

Montana transportation leaders address aging infrastructure at Billings summit

BILLINGS - New concerns are emerging about the condition of bridges across Montana.

Transportation experts met this week to address Montana's aging infrastructure crisis, announcing a $1 billion investment plan for bridge repairs.

A national report reveals 7 Billings-area bridges are in poor condition, with nearly 200 more rated just "fair" statewide.

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Q2 WEATHER

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mainly dry and warm to hot Memorial Day weekend

Q2 WX

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