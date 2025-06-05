BILLINGS — The FBI is holding a press conference on Friday and offering an award for any information regarding a 13-year-old girl from Gerryowen who has been missing since October.

Sa'wade BirdinGround, an autistic girl, first disappeared from her home in Crow Agency on Oct. 6. Since then, few details have been released on the case.

Watch this video to hear more about the investigation:

FBI to announce reward Friday for missing 13-year-old Crow girl

Wade BirdinGround, the girl's father, spoke with MTN on Thursday about how difficult the situation has been for his family.

"I mean, it's been hard," BirdinGround said. "There's no answers. I don't know where she's at."

BirdinGround said the circumstances have shifted from fear to frustration about the lack of information obtained during the investigation.

"It's been too long," BirdinGround said. "I've kind of seen my family's emotions, the torture, you know, what we've been through."

Family members aren't the only ones concerned. Nicci Wagy with Warrior Women for Justice agreed with BirdinGround.

"Usually, we have some kind of updates, some kind of something. And with her case, we have nothing," Wagy said Thursday afternoon. "At the end of the day, the family has gone for too long without answers and that is a problem."

Now, the FBI is looking to take the investigation one step further. On Friday, a press conference will be held at Little Big Horn College at 10 a.m. with a reward announced for any possible leads. The reward amount was not announced.

"Oh, I'm very hopeful," BirdinGround said. "I need some answers, you know?"

For the family, it'll be a moment that could offer some hope. Wagy said it's help that has been delayed too long.

"It would be much easier if the urgency came when they came up missing versus when they've been gone so long," Wagy said.

It's an ongoing situation that represents a statewide crisis. The family is still begging for any information.

"If someone knows something, you know, call in as an anonymous caller," BirdinGround said. "Let us know. Help my family out."