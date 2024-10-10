Search continues in Big Horn County for missing 13-year-old girl

HARDIN - Search efforts continued Thursday for a missing 13-year-old girl from Garryowen.

The family of Sawade Birdinground said search dogs were combing the area near the girl's rural home.

She was last seen at her home on Sunday night but she wasn't there in the morning when family went to wake her up.

Her family says she has learning disabilities and there's concern for her safety.

Birdinground is 5-foot, 4-inches tall with brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, an anime t-shirt, and purple shoes.

A search command center is set up at the Garryowen store, the old gas station.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9780 or 911.

