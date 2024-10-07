Watch Now
Missing person advisory issued for 13-year-old Sawade Birdinground of Garryowen

Authorities are seeking help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Garryowen, Sawade Birdinground.

Birdinground is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

She was last sen at 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at her home wearing a black hoodie, an anime T-shirt and purple shoes.

Her family could not find her when they went to wake her Monday morning, according to authorities.

Her family is worried because she has mental-health issues, and the weather is getting colder.

Call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9780 or 911 with information on her whereabouts.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Crow BIA and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.

