'Holding on to hope': Search widens for missing Gerryowen teenager

GERRYOWEN — As of Sunday, 13-year-old Sa'Wade BirdinGround has been missing for one week from her rural home in Gerryowen. BirdinGround's uncle, Levi Black Eagle, said the search is now expanding.

Black Eagle described his niece as quiet and reserved.

"She's pretty quiet. I would say pretty shy and reserved. But she's a sweet girl," said Black Eagle Sunday. "She has a learning disability, but she's just like a regular teenager."

It's been harrowing for her family as they continue the search.

“Taking it all one day at a time, just holding on to hope,” Black Eagle said. "Just believing that we're gonna find her safe and sound and that she'll be back home before we know."

BirdinGround family Sa'Wade BirdinGround

Black Eagle said searches have been conducted near her home everyday since, but being no closer to answers, the search area is now widening.

"It's a pretty remote area. Her house is considered in the country. So, we've been searching out around here, up and down the river and in the surrounding area. And we're starting to expand the area from which the radius is from the house. So, we're just gridding in the woods," said Black Eagle.

He said the community has come out in full force.

"We've had a helicopter and we had dog teams, we had people up and down the river. We had people gridding the ground. And so we're looking anywhere and everywhere," Black Eagle said.

BirdinGround was last seen wearing a black hoodie, basketball shorts, and purple "Skechers" shoes.

"We do have numerous leads that are being investigated. A lot of them are, I don't wanna say dead ends, but not really leading anywhere," said Black Eagle. "So, we're just taking leads as they come in and following them and processing all of them."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Levi Black Eagle

He said volunteers are welcome to join the search for BirdinGround.

"They could come down to the Garryowen, they call it the Gerryowen store, the old museum. That's where the incident command post is," Black Eagle said.

For now, the family will continue to search for answers as they pray for BirdinGround's safe return home.

"She comes from a family that loves her very, very much. And we're just hoping and praying that we get her home safely," said Black Eagle.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sa'Wade BirdinGround, call the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at (406) 665-9780 or 911. You can also reach her father Wade BirdinGround at (406) 638-2561 or (406) 679-5123.