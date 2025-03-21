Father of missing Garryowen 13-year-old Sa’Wade Birdinground remains hopeful

GARRYOWEN — Nearly six months after 13-year-old Sa’Wade Birdinground disappeared from her home overnight in Garryowen, her father, Wade Birdinground, refuses to give up hope.

"I really miss her," Birdinground said on Thursday. "She's got a great heart. She's like the most awesome person ever."

Sa’Wade, who has autism, went missing on Oct. 6, 2024.

In the days following her disappearance, search parties mobilized, scouring the area from the air and ground to water. Despite extensive efforts, including a search by the FBI, there have been no leads.

"There's still nothing. We had a lot of resources, and just like what the FBI told me, they ruled out that she's here," he said.

Sa’Wade left behind her phone, which her family provided to the FBI for analysis. According to Birdinground, that did not provide more information.

"They did take her phone. They didn't get nothing off of it. And that was my only lead," he said.

A spokesperson with the FBI confirmed to MTN News that the agency is actively working on Sa’Wade's case and urged anyone with information to contact the Bighorn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9798 or the Salt Lake City FBI office at (801) 575-1400.

Birdinground believes his daughter may have been abducted.

"I just don't get how a 13-year-old would take off in this big world," he said. “I miss your pretty smile. I miss you Sa’Wade. Come home.”

Before her disappearance, Birdinground said Sa’Wade was thriving in school and considering trying out basketball. He remains hopeful that one day she will return home.

“I pray every day. I wake up, I ask the Lord for help. I tell Him to share my strength with her. I will not give up,” Birdinground said. “She's alive. I know it. I just gotta find her.”