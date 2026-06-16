Dutch Bros exploring new Billings location after Rimrock Mall plans stall

BILLINGS — Plans for a Dutch Bros Coffee near Rimrock Mall appear to have fallen through, but the company may still be eyeing a Billings location.

According to the City of Billings Planning Division, the most recent communication regarding Dutch Bros was a concept and pre-application meeting in May for the possible redevelopment of the former Tippy Cow property in the Heights at 279 E. Airport Rd.

Planning officials say no formal development applications have been submitted since that meeting.

The proposed Airport Road location would replace an earlier plan to build a Dutch Bros near the main entrance of Rimrock Mall.

In November 2025, developers submitted plans for a 1,000-square-foot coffee stand with a dual-lane drive-thru, outdoor patio, and walk-up window on property south of the mall entrance.

That project was under city review but was never constructed.

City officials say Dutch Bros has not yet applied for building permits at the former Tippy Cow site, and it remains unclear whether the existing building would be renovated or demolished if the project moves forward.

Planning staff noted that any concepts discussed during pre-application meetings are preliminary and subject to change.

At this point, no formal plans have been submitted for review.

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