Dutch Bros Coffee plans new Billings location at Rimrock Mall

BILLINGS - A new Dutch Bros Coffee could soon open along the frontage of Rimrock Mall in Billings.

According to documents filed with the City of Billings Planning Department, developers are proposing a 1,000-square-foot coffee stand with a dual-lane drive-thru designed to hold up to 20 vehicles at a time.

Plans also include seven dedicated parking spaces, an outdoor patio, and a walk-up pick-up window. The proposed location would not include indoor seating or customer access.

The site would be located just south of the main Rimrock Mall entrance on South 24th Street West. Developers are working with mall ownership to create a new parcel for the project through a 'minor subdivision'.

According to records, the applicant, Rimrock Mall Realty Holding LLC, is partnering with developer Ryan Ramey of CV Properties in Portland, Ore.

The project is currently under review by city planning staff.

If approved, it would mark the first Dutch Bros location in Montana. The popular Oregon-based coffee chain has seen steady expansion over the past few years.