BILLINGS — MontanaFair opened its gates early Tuesday morning in Billings to give people with special needs the chance to experience the fair in a low-stimulation environment.

The gates opened at 10 a.m. to a total of 30 Eagle Mount participants and their families, as well as the organization's volunteer staff. Eagle Mount is a Billings organization that helps those with special needs find opportunities in the community.

Click here to see the turnout:

'Inclusion is huge': MontanaFair opens early for Eagle Mount participants

Shayla Kyhl said her daughter Cadence Johnston has been looking forward to the day for weeks.

"It's awesome for her," Kyhl said. "I mean she was up at 5 in the morning ready to go."

Kyhl said that it warms her heart seeing her daughter thrive in an environment with smaller crowds and slower rides.

"It's awesome, and it is exciting to see her get excited and be able to do things without having to stress out about all of the people and all of the noise," Shayla said. "Inclusion is huge."

The morning also provided financial relief for families like the Kyhls.

"It's good for us because these kind of things can get a little expensive, especially for adults and kids," Shayla said.

Johnston's stepfather, Coy Kyhl, said he was appreciative of the effort made by Eagle Mount.

"It's such a great community," Coy said. "Everybody comes together, and they do such a great job taking care of each other."

Garrett Burch, program director of Eagle Mount, has been with the organization for three years. He said days like Tuesday are exactly what the work is about.

"I think that's what we do here at Eagle Mount. We love seeing those moments of joy," Burch said.

Burch said that controlling the environment can greatly enhance the experience, and he was appreciative of the partnership with MontanaFair putting the event together once again.

"Low stimulation mornings are really great for some of our folks," Burch said. "No crowds or anything to deal with, so it's really a nice opportunity for folks to explore what they enjoy, and it's just nice to see the community caring about our special needs community."

It was a day full of adventure, with Johnston and her family planning to ride as many rides as possible.

"How many have we gone on so far?" Shayla asked Cadence Tuesday morning. "Yep. Just one, but we've got more to go on. We just started."

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