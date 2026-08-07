BILLINGS — MontanaFair opened its doors Friday afternoon in Billings, where lights are on, rides are spinning, and the smell of fair food is filling the air.

Heading into the weekend, fair organizers are expecting thousands of fairgoers to pack the grounds for days filled with live music, friendly competition, and plenty of fair tradition.

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MontanaFair is underway at MetraPark

This year's fair is also bringing some new fun to the midway — from a family calling contest to a mullet competition that's sure to turn heads. There's also something new to eat and a newest ride to try.

The Gjersing family was first through the gates, and the excitement is through the roof.

"The food, getting to see people, hanging out, definitely all the festivities," Jacqueline Gjersing said.

The excitement was palpable for those arriving opening night.

"It was exciting. It built up a lot of anticipation. So a lot of nervous energy, but they're ready to go have a good night and enjoy the fair," Gage Gjersing said.

The fair runs through next Saturday at MetraPark in Billings.