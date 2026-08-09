BILLINGS — MontanaFair is marking its 111th year at MetraPark in Billings, and while the fair has evolved over more than a century, its core traditions remain intact.

MontanaFair Marketing Manager Darcie Tempel knows the history of the event inside and out, after being tasked with compiling the records in 2015 following the Father's Day tornado which destroyed much of the records at MetraPark.

Click here to see how MontanaFair has changed:

'Tradition': A look back at the 111 year history of MontanaFair

"By doing that project that definitely made me the quote unofficial history expert for the fair," Tempel said.

Tempel said that while there have been advancements and changes, there's a consistent effort by the organizers to make sure MontanaFair still feels how it always has for visitors.

"Fair is about tradition," Tempel said. "If it started and it worked, it's stayed with us."

Tempel said that the rides and food offerings have evolved. Classics like the Ferris wheel and corn dogs remain staples, while newer additions like fried Oreos and the Crazy Coaster ride reflect upgrades. The Crazy Coaster was added for the first time this year.

"Now, it's just to see that progression of how technology and engineering has gotten better over the years, to make these rides more thrilling and fun for people," Tempel said.

One of the most notable changes is the cost of admission. In its first year, entry to MontanaFair was 10 cents. Today, admission is $12. For context, a gallon of gas cost 18 cents during the fair's early days and now runs more than $4 per gallon in Billings. A gallon of milk that once cost 9 cents now costs $3.50.

"That's why we try to do as many promotions to try and make it affordable for families," Tempel said.

Tempel said the Veteran's day deal started after World War I and has continued every year since. Today, it's expanded to offer the deal to all first responders.

In recent years, security has also seen significant changes. Following a shooting at the fair in 2022, organizers have made a heightened effort to keep fair goers safe.

"So now we work closely with the Yellowstone County Sheriff department and AMR to be on grounds all 9 days of fair," Tempel said.

Camera systems and cell reception have also been improved in recent years. This year, a PA system was added to the fairgrounds to better announce emegencies if the time comes.

"If an emergency happens we can actually say it on a microphone that will go out onto the fairgrounds for everyone to hear," Tempel said. "Historically, we would just drive around on the golf carts to let people know."

Tempel said every change made over the years has been aimed at enhancing the experience for attendees while keeping pace with the times.

"It's incredible to see how far the fair has come in 111 years," Tempel said.