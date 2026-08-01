Billings police arrest second teenager in connection with July homicide

BILLINGS — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Billings on Sunday, July 19th.

Billings police detectives took a 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with the case. He faces a felony charge for assault with a weapon and a charge for possession of a stolen firearm. Officers transported the teenager to Youth Services.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identified the 14-year-old Billings boy who was shot and killed inside a mid-town residence as Monico Osgood.

Authorities say Osgood was shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m. July 19th on the 800 block of Howard Avenue, a few blocks north of Central Park. He died in a Billings hospital.

This marks the second teenager in connection with the homicide. The suspected shooter was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

The Billings Police Department said the investigation remains active. Investigators plan to release more information when it is safe to do so, saying they do not want to compromise the ongoing case. Police thanked detectives and partner agencies for their work on the case.

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