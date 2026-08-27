BILLINGS — A memorial in Billings West End continues to grow as neighbors, strangers, and an entire community gather to grieve the eight victims of a deadly shooting and house fire that happened in the neighborhood Sunday.

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Billings memorial growing as it honors 8 victims of mass shooting

Danielle Sperry and Lisa Miller started the memorial after seeing shock and sadness spread through their community. What began as a small display quickly grew after a photo of the memorial was shared on social media.

Sperry said Thursday people have been dropping off flowers, handmade signs, bells, teddy bears, and personal messages written directly at the memorial.

Even neighbors who are just picking up their mail have been stopping by to leave flowers, even if they didn't know the victims personally.

Neighbor Addison Ault says that even in the midst of grief, there has been a strong sense of connection.

"A lot of people have been posting like on the Facebook group chat, like reaching out and saying like, if anyone needs to talk, like there's definitely a stronger sense of community than there has been," Ault said.

Ault says the response from the community has been powerful to watch.

"I think a lot of people are just really coming together, which is amazing to see," Ault said.

Ault also noted that the growing memorial has drawn significant traffic to the neighborhood.

"I just wish everyone would just pay their respects here at the memorial instead of causing so much traffic throughout the neighborhood, especially when law enforcement and all of them are trying to do their job," Ault said.

The story has drawn attention not just locally, but across the nation. Sperry says she and Miller gave the memorial a starting point, but the city made it beautiful.

Related:

In grief, Billings families call for memories of lost loved ones to stay alive

Eight lives, one blended family: Remembering the victims killed at Billings home

Sheriff: Multiple people dead following fire and shooting at Billings home