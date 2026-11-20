BILLINGS — A Billings man is awaiting his sentencing in a case involving the killing of his estranged wife.

Tanner Grove, 32, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday for his sentencing in the killing of his estranged wife, 35-year-old Shawna Grove, also known as Shawna Hart.

Watch the report below:

Billings man awaits sentencing in killing of estranged wife

Friends say Hart was pursuing a divorce from Grove during the time of her death.

Related: ‘Not enough’: Domestic violence advocates call for change after Billings homicide case

She had been reported missing April 23 and had last been seen getting into Grove’s car on the previous night. She was later found dead inside that vehicle.

Grove pleaded guilty in August to killing Hart.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Courtesy photo

During the hearing, Grove also pleaded guilty to four additional charges, including two felony counts of assault with a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

According to court documents, Grove admitted to shooting Hart with a harpoon big bore double-shot air pistol before leaving her body in the vehicle.

Billing Police Det. Brett Hilde presented a video in court he says shows Grove abandoning the vehicle in Big Horn County before Hart’s body was found.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Video Hilde says shows Grove abandoning car with Hart's body still inside

“The culmination of domestic violence is homicide,” Hilde said in court Thursday.

Hart’s longtime friend Danielle Rodriguez also testified during the hearing about what she knew of Hart and Grove’s relationship leading up to Hart’s death.

“She would tell me about Tanner's drug use and how he would go out and beat the crap out of her,” Rodriguez testified. “My full understanding is that Shawna was in the process of leaving him because he is very abusive... and that was my understanding of the relationship: for years she was trying to get out. And I know that she was almost there. She was literally almost there.”

Vanessa Willardson/MTN Danielle Rodriguez

Court records filed in Yellowstone County District Court outline a history of alleged violence leading up to Hart’s death, including a March 29 confrontation that resulted in felony charges against Grove.

Hart’s death has fueled conversations about domestic violence and the resources available to victims in Billings.

Related: Billings City Council holds forum on domestic violence and helping victims

Family members and friends have continued calling for additional resources for people experiencing domestic violence. The Billings City Council also held public discussions with law enforcement this spring about ways authorities and the community could identify and respond to domestic violence sooner.

“I don't think I'll ever heal from this due to the manner of the way she was taken from us,” said Rodriguez Thursday.

The court is preparing to determine Grove’s sentence Friday.