BILLINGS — A new era has arrived for high school athletics in Billings.

The Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis was formally dedicated Saturday before students, coaches, parents, and faculty from all Billings public schools. A parade was also held around the block in the morning to usher in the ceremony. The first football game on the new field was played Thursday, with Skyview High School hosting Helena High.

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Billings celebrates new Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis with parade, dedication

The nearly $15 million facility replaces the original Daylis Stadium, which opened in 1929 and had fallen into disrepair over the years.

"It was in pretty rough conditions. You couldn't even run on it. We weren't hosting meets here anymore," said Nora Allen, a West High track, volleyball, and basketball athlete. "It just wasn't quite as nice anymore."

Related: Long-awaited transformation complete with debut of Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis

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Now, students have a facility that Gordon Klasna, Billings Public Schools assistant superintendent of academics, said stands apart from anything else in the region.

"For them to be able to be in a state-of-the-art facility, the best facility not only in Montana, but in the region is fantastic," Klasna said. "There's no other place like this that our students have, and it's just an opportunity for them to shine in a place that will be bringing in people to watch them."

The project includes a new turf field, 4 locker rooms — one for each school and one for visitors — expanded concessions, larger restrooms, more seating, and 10 track lanes, up from 6.

"That's huge. That's going to allow us to be able to hold state championships here," Klasna said.

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Related: 'We deserve this': Behind the build of the Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis

More than $7 million came from private donations. One of the largest contributions came from the McDonald family, whose gift put a new name on a historic place.

Greg McDonald said the stadium was named to honor both its legacy and his father.

"The reason we named it Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis — for two reasons. Number one, we thought Daylis should be in the name because there's so much history and legacy of that name here," McDonald said. "We want to name it after my father because he was a very good athlete here. And Wendy's Field was started in 2006. In fact, I'm wearing a hat from that ceremony."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Greg McDonald

McDonald said he and his wife decided to donate after seeing the state of the previous facilities firsthand, noting that the showers had not been used in decades.

"Billings just needs better facilities, so we just want to step up," McDonald said. "Sam liked being in the spotlight, so he would love this. He liked to see his name in lights, and of course, he played here. He would just be happy to see us make it a positive impact on Billings."

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson, a West High graduate, spoke at the dedication and drew a direct line between the stadium's past and its future.

"Billings is always inspired to do big things. Billings is the greatest city in the state of Montana," Nelson said. "In 1929, we built the finest football stadium in the state. This one. 100 years later, here we are again."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mayor Mike Nelson speaks during the ceremony.

For the students who will compete here, the new stadium carries real meaning. Allen was selected to address the crowd during the dedication ceremony.

"As you look around the stadium, the first word that most people see is impressive, but as a student-athlete that gets to compete here, the first word that I think of is grateful," Allen said in her speech. "I'm not sure if everybody's familiar with the movie 'The Field of Dreams.' But this place sure is looking like a field from my dreams."

Allen said the new track alone signals what is possible.

"It's so nice. I mean, the track, you can just step on it, and you just know that you're going to be able to run fast when you put a pair of spikes on," Allen said. “I'm super excited to run on this track. I think it's going to be a fast track. Lots of fast times."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Nora Allen

Senior High soccer players Jack Switzer, Rock Beals, Ryland Ronish, Jude Webber-Dereszynski, Jensen Polock, and Vlad Pavlov shared in the excitement and the bittersweetness of arriving just in time for their final year.

"Excited a lot. I'm so excited. I'm sad that I only get one year here to play," the players said. "Obviously it's a blessing to be here. We had a state championship on this field, on Daylis Stadium. A lot of memories on here."

Despite cross-town rivalries between Senior, West, and Skyview, Saturday's dedication brought all three schools together.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"This is truly a community event and a community facility, and we're just so thankful for everyone being here and supporting," Klasna said.

It's a reimagined space for Friday night lights, new championships, and new records for years to come.

Photos from the Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis renaming ceremony and parade:

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