BILLINGS — A state-of-the-art athletic facility is ready to welcome hundreds of athletes to Billings after a sweeping renovation transformed Daylis Stadium into the Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis.

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"We deserve this": Behind the build of the Sam McDonald Stadium at Daylis

The nearly $15 million project came together through a partnership between Billings School District 2 and the community.

"This is a true 50-50 public-private partnership where we are trying to raise $7.25 million to be coupled with roughly the exact same amount coming from the school district and taxpayer funds," Chase Rose, campaign manager for the Bannack Group, said Wednesday.

The build required significant labor, with crews putting in long days throughout construction.

"Ten to 12 hours a day on average, and then our average is about 50 guys a day," Dick Anderson Construction project manager AJ Harmon said.

The upgrades include four locker rooms, expanded concessions, bigger restrooms, and a 10-lane track designed to host top-level competition.

Athletics and Activities Director Mark Sulser said fans will notice the difference the moment they walk through the gates.

"I think that kids will find that, and fans in general, will find that accessibility, comfort, amenities are as good as it gets for high school activities in Montana," Sulser said.

Rose said the investment goes beyond Friday night football.

"The leadership, local county and city all decided that we wanted to be a regionally attractive sports home. But they didn't just say it with words," Rose said.

Rose said the facility could attract larger-scale events in the future.

"We foresee more playoffs, more track meets, more statewide track meets, concerts. I mean, there's a litany of uses that's going to happen here at the new Sam McDonald Stadium," Rose said.

McDonald, who died in 2012, was the founder of Wendy's of Montana, which donated millions to Billings-area causes over four decades of operation through its foundation.

Naming opportunities and donor recognition are still available for those who want to be a part of the project.

"We still have two naming opportunities available, the press box and the East entrance," Rose said.

"We still have opportunities for people to get on the donor wall. If you invest 5,000 or above, you'll be permanently recognized on this wall behind us," Rose said.

Sulser said the project could also signal more improvements to come across the district.

"Hopefully, our community sees our commitment as a district to our students and is the beginning of more improvements throughout the district," Sulser said.

With the first game just weeks away, enthusiasm is already building.

"We deserve this. We've spent a long time for Billings, and it's finally our turn, and we're looking forward to it," Sulser said.