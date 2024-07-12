Concrete stands at Daylis Stadium in Billings closed for safety concerns

Billings Public Schools have closed the west concrete stands of Daylis Stadium, citing safety concerns of possible slips and falls on cracked concrete.

According to an email from Melanie Willardson, the district's director of community relations, the aluminum stands will remain open on both the east and west sides of the stadium. The locker rooms and restrooms will also remain open.

The announcement comes a week before the Big Sky State Games come to Billings, with the opening ceremony scheduled for Daylis Stadium. Willardson also did not identify a target date for reopening, raising questions about whether those bleachers would reopen in time for the fall football season.

The closure comes at a time when the school district is evaluating what to do with the nearly century-old stadium. One proposal, presented at a Tuesday public meeting, would convert the stadium into a multi-purpose venue at a cost of $62 million. No funding source was identified with that plan.

Other possibilities include short-term fixes to the bleachers, track and restrooms, though no specific proposals have been released.

