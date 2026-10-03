BILLINGS, Mont. — The Billings Cattle Punchers hosted their first official home opener at the new Signal Peak Ice Arena to a sold-out crowd, marking a new era for hockey in Billings.

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Billings celebrates Cattle Punchers' first home opener in a sold-out crowd

The $17.5 million project was funded by corporate sponsorships, private donations and local foundation fundraising. The arena became a reality in November 2024 when Signal Peak Energy kicked off the fundraising with a $6 million donation. Fans have been counting down ever since.

Hockey fan Tony LaGaly said walking into the finished arena for the first time was something special.

"Walking in the rink for the first time, seeing it all finished, I was pleased as a member of the community to have something very nice... we're just pumped about it," LaGaly said.

For LaGaly, hockey has been a part of his life since childhood. He grew up going to games at the Metra.

"I remember as a kid going to the Metra, watching the Bulls play," LaGaly said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Tony LaGaly speaks with MTN at new Signal Peak Ice Arena.

Now, he hopes the new arena will plant those same seeds of passion for a new generation.

"For our community and the kids and the youth to see this," LaGaly said.

Before Signal Peak Ice Arena opened, Centennial Ice Arena had served Billings since 1982. LaGaly said it was time for a change.

"It served its purpose long before. And so we were excited to see it go," LaGaly said.

Head Coach Steve Haddon said the new facility brings benefits beyond a great fan experience; it's also a key recruiting tool.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Cattle Puncher head coach Steve Haddon speaks about excitement over first home opener for the team.

"Especially being a hockey coach, [I] got to recruit players," Haddon said.

Haddon said he expected the energy in the building to match the excitement surrounding the team.

"It's going to be sold out here, so there's a lot of excitement here right now in Billings," Haddon said.

Cattle Punchers defensive player Felix Antoine Pomerleau said the home crowd means everything heading into the season.

"First home opener. So we need to have the fans behind us and everybody behind us," Pomerleau said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Cattle Puncher defensive player Felix Antoine Pomerleau speaks with MTN about upcoming home opener.

For LaGaly, the opening night is a reminder of what makes hockey special.

"It's a lot more than just guys on the ice roughing each other up. I mean, this is a beautiful game," LaGaly said.

Related: Centennial Ice Arena to close once new arena opens

Related: ‘What Billings needs’: Signal Peak Energy Arena attracts thousands of visitors opening weekend