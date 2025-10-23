Centennial Ice Arena to close once new arena opens

BILLINGS — The Centennial Ice Arena will close its doors once the new Signal Peak Energy Arena at Amend Park is open.

Billings Amateur Hockey League (BAHL) Board President Monica Anderson confirmed the decision to MTN in an email Wednesday night, explaining that an agreement was reached with the Yellowstone Ice Foundation, which oversees the Signal Peak Energy Arena.

"The BAHL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Yellowstone Ice Foundation to support the future of ice sports in our community," Anderson wrote. "Centennial Ice Arena will cease ice operations when the new arena opens, at which time ice activities — including BAHL's youth hockey programming — will operate exclusively out of Signal Peak Energy Arena."

The new arena is expected to be open in 2026, with construction beginning last June.