Billings celebrates groundbreaking for ice arena at Amend Park

Hockey enthusiasts celebrated the start of construction on the new ice arena at Amend Park, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Fifty years ago is when the program started,” said Joe Studiner.

Studiner started coaching youth hockey in Billings during the early 1970s.

“Joe Studer, let's just call him the godfather of hockey in Billings,” said John Brewer, Billings Chamber president & C.E.O. "And he has done a tremendous amount to bring hockey here and to make sure it was sustained.”

Studiner started the program outdoors and often it would be too warm, so he's excited for the players to have two new sheets of ice.

“When all these gentlemen say, it's a beautiful day here to start this program and this building, I agree 100 percent," Studiner said.

About $11 million has been raised for the $16 million project with Signal Peak Energy contributing the initial $6 million.

“A project that will not only deliver a state of the art facility to Billings, but will also drive long-term economic success and create opportunities for athletes of all ages,” said Parker Phipps, Sign Peak president & C.E.O.

The Yellowstone Ice Foundation is working to raise the rest of the needed money.

A big team, including two architects, has made the dream a reality.

“A tournament visitor might arrive here for their first time in Billings and feel that sense of pride and that sense of investment that we've made in our community,” said Dusty Eaton, A & E Design C.E.O.

Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., joined in the celebration, hitting on the potential economic boost that this could provide.

“Creating jobs during construction and long-term economic events,” Gianforte said. “This future facility, it's going to be a tremendous addition to this community.”

“Children, including many here on the south side of Billings, desperately need healthy activities supervised by caring coaches and role models from whom they can learn the power of teamwork, self-respect, and love,” said Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

Work on the infrastructure actually started about three weeks ago and while this was a celebration for the ice arena, the South Billings Urban Renewal Association (SBURA) sees this as a kickoff for an even bigger project.

“It's not just basketball, it's multi-purpose,” said Dick Zier, SBURA president.

Zier expects the $20 million basketball court to be ready in a little more than a year.

“It's like winning the Super Bowl for Billings,” Zier said.

“This is going to be the nicest and newest facility in Montana so this will be the location to play hockey,” said Alex Picicci, Signal Peak senior accountant and secretary-treasurer for the Yellowstone Ice Foundation.

“By this time next year, we'll be skating on the best ice in Montana,” Phipps said.