BILLINGS— Signal Peak Energy Arena attracted thousands of visitors during its opening weekend for hockey, skating and tours.

Private donors have raised $16 million for the $17.5 million arena. The facility includes two ice arenas, the Larson Arena and a larger, unnamed arena.

See the inside of the arena below:

‘What Billings needs’: Signal Peak Energy Arena attracts thousands of visitors opening weekend

Yellowstone Ice Foundation treasurer Alex Picicci told MTN donors for the remaining $1.5 million could have the larger arena named after them.

The Yellowstone Ice Foundation owns and operates the facility, which the foundation started working on in 2024.

“It's awesome. I was born and raised in Billings, played hockey my whole life,” said Picicci. “Billings is behind the times in youth recreation facilities and Montana in general is behind the time in ice facilities. So, I'm just happy to be able to be a part of this project.”

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Vanessa Willardson/Q2

The arena is still under construction. A restaurant and bar, Archie’s Alehouse, will open in September in a space leading out of one of the sky boxes, looking over the large arena.

“Just in time for the junior hockey season,” said Picicci. “We're very proud of this building. It's state of the art. It's what Billings needs.”

Related: Construction progresses on the new Signal Peak Energy Arena in Billings

Youth hockey players have already been practicing at the arena. Dozens were participating in a Montana Yeti training camp Saturday afternoon in the Larson Arena.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Greyson Salazar (left) and Amos Pentecost (right)

“It's definitely a big upgrade,” 9-year-old Greyson Salazar told MTN.

“It was pretty cool,” said 10-year-old Amos Pentecost. “It’s a big arena and I like it.”

The Amend Recreation Center, next door to the Signal Peak Energy Arena, will open its doors Tuesday.