Construction is coming along inside the new Signal Peak Energy Arena in Amend Park as crews make substantial progress inside.

See the work below:

Construction progresses on the new Signal Peak Energy Arena in Billings

When complete, the $16 million arena will have two sheets of ice.

Concrete is now being poured for the base of two ice rinks.

It's what many hockey fans have been hoping for as a junior team has already been announced.

Those from the Yellowstone Ice Foundation say they hope the new arena will be the reason more Montanans get involved in hockey and other ice sports.

"The hope is to grow every facet of ice sports, hockey, figure skating, curling, the public involvement. There's guys and gals that are 70, 80 years old still playing hockey. It's a lifelong sport and skill. Once you learn it, it's something you can do your whole life. We're hoping that every aspect of ice sports grow here in Billings," said Yellowstone Ice Foundation Treasurer Alex Picicci.

Picicci says the construction schedule is on track with for the facility to open in spring of 2026.