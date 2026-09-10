Billings Logan International Airport is among the first 100 airports nationwide to adopt a new runway safety technology designed to prevent collisions between aircraft and ground vehicles.

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Billings Airport uses new tracking technology to boost runway safety

The system, called FlightLine, is developed by uAvionix and deployed as part of the FAA's Surface Awareness Initiative. It gives air traffic controllers a real-time visual of every vehicle and aircraft on the tarmac using ground-based receivers and FAA-certified vehicle transponders to track movements across the airport's operational area.

Jeff Roach, director of aviation and transit at Billings Logan International Airport, said the technology allows controllers to intervene before dangerous situations develop.

"The air traffic controller could potentially head off a conflict before it arises," Roach said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jeff Roach speaking at Billings Logan International Airport

The technology comes as runway safety incidents have drawn national attention. On Aug. 23, a deadly crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport killed two people and hospitalized at least 43 people when an Air Canada aircraft collided with a firetruck on the runway. Another incident happened on Aug. 28 when an airport worker in Canada was killed on the tarmac after being struck by a plane that was backing up.

Roach said FlightLine reduces reliance on radio communication by giving controllers and ground crews a shared visual picture of the airfield.

"They understand and can interpret where those vehicles and aircraft are visually rather than having to rely on radio," Roach said.

Jeff Roach FlightLine by Avioix

Roach said the airport's mission remains clear.

"Our number one goal is a safe airport," Roach said.

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