New aviation study highlights economic value of Billings airport

Rising jet fuel costs may have some travelers rethinking air travel, which could affect Billings Logan International Airport — a significant economic driver for the city.

A new statewide economic impact of aviation study found the Billings airport supports about 4,585 jobs, with a payroll totaling $265 million going to ground crew, local pilots, cargo loaders, and more.

The airport also provides support to healthcare, tourism, wildfire rescue, and business growth in Billings. That money trickles down to local restaurants and hotels as more passengers come through town.

Brian Brown, a Billings Chamber of Commerce board member, said the airport's growth has mirrored the broader local economy.

"Billings has really continued to...modestly increase. You know, two, three, four, or five percent each year. In fact, last year we celebrated our 1 millionth passenger within one year, and that was a huge milestone for Billings."

While Billings Logan may not see as many travelers as other airports in Montana, it is the busiest air cargo airport in the state.