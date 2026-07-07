BILLINGS — Billings Logan International Airport is launching a new ticketless parking system starting July 21 designed to reduce wait times and make the parking process easier for travelers.

The system eliminates paper tickets entirely. Drivers pull up to the lot, scan a QR code, and are directed to the Metropolis web app. First-time users enter their phone number, license plate number, and payment method.

Watch airport official talk about the new ticketless system:

Billings airport ditches paper tickets for new ticketless parking system

Billings Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach said the goal is to keep traffic moving and make parking feel almost effortless.

"You just pull up, and the gate will open, and you go on your way," Roach said.

Roach said customer data is protected under the new system.

"That information is only being utilized for paying for the parking here. It's not retained in any way unless you register your vehicle on the app," Roach said.

Parking rates are not changing with the new system.

"The customer will pay the same for the parking that they have in the past," Roach said.

Roach said the technology should also help reduce congestion at the exit.

"The line can back up as people are waiting to pay in person. This technology will allow them to drive up to the gate and smoothly transition through, make it a much faster process," Roach said.

Travelers who prefer to pay with cash or a credit card without registering on the app can still use the kiosk.

"If they want to pay with a credit card or with cash, they still have the option of stopping at the kiosk and doing that without having to register on the app," Roach said.

Roach said early feedback from travelers has been positive.

"People are really happy about the fact that they don't have to stop and get a ticket," Roach said. "This just offers much more flexibility for those that are comfortable and want to use the online option."

Billings Logan International Airport has more than 1,300 parking spots. Connie Michael, who flies out of Billings several times a year, said the old system could be frustrating, especially after late-night flights.

"There's not always someone in the booth, and then you're like, 'What do I do with my ticket?' Because there's not somebody sitting there. So that's kind of the hassle," Michael said.

Michael said the new approach is a welcome change.

"I think it's really convenient," Michael said.

Click here to download the Metropolis app for Apple devices.