Real Bird family hosts largest Little Bighorn reenactment in 34 years for battle's 150th anniversary

CROW AGENCY — One hundred fifty years after the Battle of the Little Bighorn, thousands gathered near Crow Agency not only to remember the historic clash, but to experience it through a Crow family's annual reenactment that has kept the story alive for more than three decades.

Watch scenes from the historic reenactment below:

Crow family's annual reenactment honors history, culture during Little Bighorn's 150th anniversary

For three decades, the Real Bird family has transformed its land near the Little Bighorn Battlefield into a living history lesson, staging a 90-minute reenactment of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known by many Indigenous people as the Battle of Greasy Grass, for three days. According to the family, Friday's performance drew the largest crowd in the event's 34-year history as thousands traveled to southeastern Montana to commemorate the battle's 150th anniversary.

Related: Thousands of visitors gather at Little Bighorn Battlefield for 150th anniversary commemoration

On opening day alone, Jim Real Bird estimated more than 1,500 travelers, locals, and camera crews overflowed the bleachers to watch the production, which features more than 100 cavalry reenactors alongside Native riders portraying Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.

“We don't hire professionals for anything. We hire our friends to help us, and all those warriors, that's what makes the show go. They're pretty good," said Real Bird. “I started with this reenactment, and it's just kind of like it won’t let me go.”

View photos from the event here: Photos: 34th Annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn Reenactment

The reenactment recreates the events of June 25, 1876, when Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho warriors defeated Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry near the Little Bighorn River. Custer and more than 200 soldiers were killed during the battle, which became one of the defining moments of the American Indian Wars and a lasting symbol of Indigenous resistance to forced removal and westward expansion.

Related: 'Where history happened': Real Bird family holds weekend of Battle of the Little Bighorn re-enactments

Real Bird began the reenactment in 1992, during the 500th anniversary of Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas. He said the goal was to give his community a voice while sharing its history with visitors from around the world.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“We started (on the) 500 anniversary of Columbus landing in the South Islands and thinking he discovered a land that we owned," said Real Bird. “The injustice of the system with our people and with our family, so at least we have a voice, we can say it's not right."

More than three decades later, that mission has become a family tradition.

For rider Tronson Monroy, who has been participating for nearly a decade, saddling up each summer is about more than performing before a crowd.

"It always makes me grateful for where my family came from because I am always able to ride bareback, me and my horse," Monroy said. "It brings you back to your ancestors, what they used to do. It gives you kind of a look, but it's not as hard and aggressive as what they had to go through."

Monroy said this year's anniversary also brought visitors from around the world to the Crow Reservation.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News Tronson Monroy

"It's nice seeing people coming from all over the world just to come see the Crow Reservation," he said. "It's a beautiful place when everyone's around, and then we get to show off what our culture is about."

Related: Battle of the Little Bighorn 150th anniversary draws hundreds of riders to Montana

Many riders grow up taking part in the production. Sheridan Wagner has portrayed the Lakota war leader Crazy Horse for years, having first joined the reenactment as a child.

“They call upon me every year to play the real Crazy Horse, and because of my horse riding talent. I grew up along the banks of the Little Bighorn,” said Wagner. "I came back each year, especially for my family, because they're the ones that put on the show.”

While the battle always ends the same way, with Custer's defeat, Real Bird said the reenactment is not about celebrating war. Instead, he hopes visitors leave with a deeper understanding of Crow culture and the history that shaped the region.

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"If it's important to you," he said, "start speaking their language."

For Real Bird, preserving culture also means investing in younger generations. He said teaching children to ride horses and stay connected to their heritage has always been part of the event's purpose.

"What can we do for kids? We try to help them to be good riders, he said. "If you're a good rider, your life's gonna be good.”

Related: Tribal leaders prepare for 150th anniversary of Battle of the Little Bighorn with new historical marker

As the final riders leave the field and the dust settles over the prairie, the reenactment closes for another year.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.

As 150 years of time after the Battle of the Little Bighorn has faded away, the history and the people committed to telling it remain.

“I'm just glad we're all at peace now, so none of it happens again," said Monroy.

“As long as people were pretty happy leaving, I think that's good enough,” said Real Bird.