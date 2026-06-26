Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment
Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment
The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News More than a thousand people attended the first reenactment on Friday.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The end of the battle.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News Jim Real BirdPhoto by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen.Photo by: Justin McKinsey/MTN News