Photos: 34th annual Real Bird Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment

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The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

More than a thousand people attended the first reenactment on Friday. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The end of the battle. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

Jim Real Bird Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Isabel Spartz/MTN News

The 34th annual Battle of the Little Bighorn reenactment 150th anniversary show was held Friday, June 26, at the Real Bird family's property outside of Garryowen. Justin McKinsey/MTN News

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