Q2 Weather: Snow possibly mixed with freezing rain tonight and Saturday

BILLINGS — Cold air from the north has combined with copious amounts of moisture from the Pacific to create a wide swath of light to moderate snow in Montana and portions of Wyoming. Billings has had light to moderate snow every hour since late Thursday night, and it will continue. The snow will also begin moving further north tonight and early Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings will continue for our area through Sunday morning unless they are canceled early. 4-8" of snow have already fallen in many areas, and an additional 4-6" of snow will be possible through Saturday night and Sunday morning. Freezing rain will also be possible late tonight and Saturday. Please be wary of icy roads and sidewalks this weekend!

Once our lingering snow showers subside early Sunday morning, our weather will take yet another turn for the last few days of winter next week. After a weekend in the 30s, we'll have 40s on Monday, and stronger wind will rapidly warm our highs into the 60s and 70s late next week, with a few lower 80s and broken records possible as spring begins next Friday.