Q2 Weather: It will be an icy, chilly Sunday, but rapid warming is coming soon

BILLINGS — We were able to add more to our snow totals on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming, and that moisture was very welcome. We did have some freezing rain mixed in with the snow at times, too. The snow showers will be ending overnight, but temperatures will also be dropping, so please be mindful of icy roads and sidewalks Sunday morning & afternoon.

Most of our Advisories and Warnings will expire by Sunday morning, and we can expect decreasing clouds through the day. Another storm system will approach Montana on Monday, but at this time it appears the rain and snow it delivers will be mainly in the western half of the state. After a chilly Sunday, highs will rise back into the more seasonable mid 40s by late afternoon.

The warming trend will not end there, however. An unseasonably warm and strong ridge of high pressure will build over the western United States the rest of next week. Since we will be on the northern edge of that ridge, we will have much stronger wind along with much warmer weather. Highs will climb into the 60s and then the record-threatening 70s by late next week. Expect rapid snow melt!