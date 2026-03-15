Q2 Weather: Cool with clouds on Monday, then rapid warming coming this week

BILLINGS — The snow we received late Thursday through Saturday was great in Montana and Wyoming, but that storm is now long gone. We can expect increasing clouds by Monday morning, but with Sunday being an unseasonably chilly day, we'll still be much colder than average to start the day. Lows will be mainly in the single digits and teens.

A small disturbance moving over Montana will bring the western half of the state some rain and mountain snow on Monday, but our area likely won't receive much outside of some light mountain snow. We'll warm into the 40s and lower 50s Monday, but a building ridge of high pressure will mean a rapid warming trend through the rest of the week.

We can expect fairly strong wind from Tuesday through Friday, but it shouldn't be as strong as the damaging wind we dealt with last week. That wind will also warm us rapidly despite increasing clouds. We'll have highs mainly in the 60s Tuesday, with 70s the latter half of next week. We'll cool a bit Saturday with a slight chance for showers, but it will stay mild.