Q2 Billings Area WX: It's Friday the 13th, but the weather won't be too scary

BILLINGS — If you're heading out Friday morning, watch out for some thick fog in Carter or Fallon counties, where visibility could drop down to a quarter mile or less until around 11 AM. Bridges and roads could have a few slick, icy patches due to the colder temperatures, so give yourself a little extra time to get where you're going safely.

Later Friday and into Saturday, things are going to get quite breezy in areas east of Rosebud County. Southeast winds will pick up, with gusts between 30 to 45 mph, especially if you're closer to the Dakotas border. The wind will peak late Friday afternoon into the early evening and finally calm down by Saturday evening.

It's going to stay dry and milder than normal through Monday, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Conditions are looking to change by the middle of next week, though. Highs are forecast to drop into the 40s, along with a 30 to 50% chance at seeing rain or snow, and not just in the mountains. Of course, it's still a little too early to tell exactly what kind of precipitation we'll get or who's getting the brunt of it at the moment. Stay tuned.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com