Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy weekend warm-up

BILLINGS — There could be a few modest showers favoring areas closer to the mountains Friday evening. But then, the winds take over.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s across southern Montana and norther Wyoming. High wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected near Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton and Judith Gap.

Wind gusts over the plains will be in the 40 to 45 mph range, including Billings. Winds weaken across the plains by sunset, while some gusts of up to 50 mph are possible through Saturday night into Sunday morning near Livingston and the surrounding area.

Expect area showers on Sunday with few inches of mountain snow. Lows stay in the 20s and 30s and highs mainly upper 40s and 50s. Some locations could reach 60 on Tuesday.

Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2AM Sunday morning, so move your clock ahead one hour before retiring Saturday.

