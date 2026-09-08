Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy then warmer

BILLINGS — Gusty winds stick around today thanks to an upper low moving across southern Canada. Expect west-to-northwest winds gusting between 20 and 45 mph, hitting hardest in eastern Montana. Rain chances stay low, though a weak wave could trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening, bringing mostly gusty winds. Much of the area will dry, so with the windy conditions factored in, watch out for elevated fire weather risks. It will be cooler, with highs mainly hovering around the mid-70s, although some locations in the west may top out in the upper 60s... give or take.

Things warm up and dry out mid-week, pushing temperatures into the 80s and possibly low 90s by Thursday. Breezy conditions persist daily with 20 to 40 mph gusts, peaking in the mountains and the foothills west of Billings. With the warmer daytime temperatures, low humidity, and high winds, elevated fire concerns remain, especially on Thursday. Don't cause a spark!

A strong weather system is forecast to move into the region Friday through Monday, bringing widespread precipitation and much cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s. Foothills areas could see frost or freezing conditions, while the Beartooth, Absaroka, and Crazy Mountains could pick up some light snow above 10,000 feet, potentially impacting travel over the Beartooth Pass. However, the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, which will ultimately determine the exact location and severity of the impacts, so keep an eye on the updates if you're heading that way.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com