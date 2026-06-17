Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and cooler on Wednesday

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Windy and cooler on Wednesday
LOCAL HIGHS TODAY.png
LAKE.png
7 Day AM Billings.png
Almanac Billings YESTERDAY.png
RAIN SNOW TOTALS.png
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Behind a cold front, northwest winds take over Wednesday, with gusts generally between 20-40 mph possible across the region, while gusts over 50 mph cannot be ruled out over eastern Montana and east of the Bighorns. A stray shower or thunderstorm will remain possible, but most of the area will stay dry.

A much more active weather pattern is setting up for the weekend as a broad upper-level low pushes out of the Pacific Northwest and rolls across southern Canada along with another disturbance that will move across the central plains. Several models are hinting at the potential for measurable rainfall in areas east of Billings (over .25") and possible severe thunderstorms, but that risk is low for now. Keep a close eye on the forecast over the next few days, especially if you have outdoor plans for later Saturday into Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s west to mid-70s on Wednesday, mid to upper 70s on Thursday, upper 70s to low 80s on Friday and Saturday, then mid to upper 70s on Sunday.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!