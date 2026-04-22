Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wind, rain, snow, and cooler temps heading our way

BILLINGS — Wednesday will be warm with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s (50s and 60s in the west) and mostly dry ahead of an active weather system that will move into the area late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing strong winds, mountain snow, and widespread lower-elevation rain/snow through Friday.

Here's the latest breakdown:

WIND

Expect a big increase in wind Wednesday into Thursday, with gusts 40–55 mph (possibly 60 mph) from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton, between 35-50 mph in the Beartooth and Red Lodge Foothills, and 25-40 mph across the rest of the area. The warm, dry, and windy conditions will be favorable for the development and rapid spread of significant wind-driven grass fires. One thing that could limit the risk of wildland grass fires in some locations is the spring green-up. Still, use caution to not cause a spark. Also, expect levels to rise in some streams and rivers due to mountain snowmelt, but no flooding is anticipated.

A large upper-level low, and associated cold front, will sweep through on Thursday, bringing gusts between 40-60 mph across the region. Winds will ease on Friday, but gusts from the northwest could still reach between 20-30 mph across the area.

PRECIPITATION

Spotty showers and a few weak thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening ahead of the system. The best chance of widespread rain will come Thursday into Friday as moisture wraps around the main upper-level low. The latest projected track of the system has trended down across the plains. Areas west and south of Yellowstone County will have the best chance of receiving a half inch of total moisture. Billings may also get lucky.

Chances for snow have also increased over the mountains and foothills due to better upslope flow, pushing ample moisture up the terrain. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Absarokas and Beartooths from Wednesday evening through Friday morning, as over 8 inches is likely. Snow levels fall from around 7,500 feet to 4,000 feet Thursday and near the surface by Friday, giving the western foothills a good chance of 1-4 inches. Travel (slick roads and blowing snow) and recreation plans could be impacted, so continue to monitor the forecast and plan accordingly.

A chance of lingering snow and rain showers will remain over the weekend.

The cold front will cool daytime highs generally into the 40s and 50s Thursday through early next week. The cool, wet weather may also be tough on young livestock late in the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com