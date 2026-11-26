BILLINGS — A shortwave trough will start to impact the region on Thanksgiving Day, tightening the surface pressure and producing strong gap wind gusts of 50-65 mph from Livingston to Nye through Big Timber and Harlowton, hitting the peak from Thursday midday through Thursday evening, before spreading across the remaining foothills Friday morning and tapering off by Friday evening. Travelers along I-90 (Big Timber to Livingston) and Highway 191 (Big Timber to Judith Gap) should use caution from late Thursday into Friday and consider alternate routes, particularly if driving high-profile vehicles like big rigs, box trucks, and motorhomes. Winds across the rest of the region could gust between 30-45 mph on Friday.

Mountain snow will begin by Thursday night, spreading into the foothills late Friday before tapering off late Saturday. The Absarokas and Beartooths could receive 8–16 inches of snow. West-to-southwest slopes will be favored through Friday night before winds shift northerly, transitioning into an upslope pattern for the adjacent foothills. The Red Lodge foothills have a 50–70% chance of seeing at least 4 inches of snow. The Crazies and Bighorns are expected to pick up 6–9 inches. This will definitely impact travel, so plan accordingly if you're heading into these areas. Because snow levels will only drop to around 4,000 feet, lower elevations should expect primarily rain or a rain/snow mix. Areas along and west of a line from Wheatland County down to Sheridan, WY could get up to a half inch or even more of total moisture by Saturday afternoon.

Looking ahead, models hint at another unsettled system early next week, though most of the precipitation appears to remain to our south. Lots of uncertainty with this at the moment, though.

In terms of temperatures, daytime highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s through Friday before cooling into the 30s and 40s across the weekend into next week. Nighttime lows will generally in the 20s and 30s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com