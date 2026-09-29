Q2 Billings Area Weather: We're into a rather quiet stretch of weather

BILLINGS —

High pressure has tightened the gradient a bit to our west which will bring breezy to windy conditions along the western foothills as well as the rest of the region on Tuesday. It will also help warm things up, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some areas may even crack 80°.

A quieter and drier pattern sets for the rest of the week and through the weekend as west-northwest flow aloft influences the region.

Expect a few weak cold fronts to slide south off the Canadian border Wednesday through Saturday, bringing slight dips in temperatures and very low chances for light rain. Overall, temperatures will hover between normal and slightly above average into the weekend.

Looking ahead, there's strong agreement among long-range models that high pressure will build to our west late this week keeping a warm and dry weather pattern locked into next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com