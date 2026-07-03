Q2 Billings Area Weather: We'll have a mostly sunny and hot Independence Day

BILLINGS — A wave of energy pushing over Montana and Wyoming on Friday spawned another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Many of us just had a very warm mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds, showers and storms will move away and fall apart after the sun sets tonight, and we'll have a quiet and mild start to Independence Day on Saturday with lows from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

The Fourth of July will be a mostly sunny and warmer day for our region with a small ridge of high pressure moving overhead. As we go through the weekend and most of next week, there will be a battle between a huge ridge of high pressure to our southeast and several waves of energy riding up and over that ridge from the southwest. That will mean several chances for showers and thunderstorms through the week.

Two small waves will move over the northern Rockies both Sunday and Monday, and each will bring chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will have a lot of clouds on Tuesday, and western Montana will have the best chance for additional rain showers and thunderstorms. After one more round of showers and storms on Wednesday, we should have fewer clouds next Thursday and Friday.