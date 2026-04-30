Q2 Billings Area Weather: We'll have a bright & warm beginning to May on Friday

BILLINGS — Although it felt more like winter than spring earlier this week with an unseasonably cold storm bringing snow to all elevations, that storm has been pushed away, and a ridge of high pressure is taking control. We had seasonable weather on Thursday, and we'll be seasonably cool tonight under a mostly clear sky. Lows will be mainly in the 30s.

The first day of May on Friday will be a continuation of our recent warming trend with the ridge over the Rockies. We'll have a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures on Friday with highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday will begin quietly, but we will have isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Once that small disturbance exits, another cold front will push southward from Canada over Montana and Wyoming next Monday and Tuesday. It will be fairly moisture-starved, but we'll get some gusty wind and isolated showers and thunderstorms in eastern parts of Montana and Wyoming as a result. We'll have another warming trend with fewer clouds later next week.